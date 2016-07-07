Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
DIYARBAKIR Turkish fighter jets pounded Kurdish militant targets in rural areas of the southeastern province of Sirnak on Thursday, security sources said.
Seven targets, including shelters and caves belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), were destroyed in the Cudi mountains and the Guclukonak district in the air strikes, which followed reconnaissance flights by drones, the sources said.
There was no immediate information on casualties.
Military sources said reconnaissance flights in the area continued while gendarmerie and special forces carried out searches.
Conflict between the autonomy-seeking PKK and the Turkish military flared up last July after the collapse of a ceasefire. Thousands of militants, security force members and civilians have been killed in fighting across the mainly Kurdish southeast since.
The military regularly carries out air strikes against the PKK in rural areas of Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast and in northern Iraq, where the group's leadership is based.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies, began its insurgency in 1984.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.