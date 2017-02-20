BERLIN Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to temporarily recognise passports issued by rebels in Ukraine violates the Minsk peace agreement, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

"The recognition of travel documents issued by the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic undermines the unity of Ukraine and is a stark contradiction to all that was agreed in Minsk and is therefore totally unacceptable," Steffen Seibert said during a regular government news conference in Berlin.

A foreign ministry spokesman added that German authorities would not recognise the documents.

Putin ordered Russian authorities on Saturday to temporarily recognise civil registration documents issued in separatist-held areas of eastern Ukraine, a decision also strongly criticised by Ukraine's president.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)