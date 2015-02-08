Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko meets U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Europe Victoria Nuland (L-R) look on during the 51st Munich Security Conference at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (R) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (top) arrive for the chairman's debate during the 51st Munich Security Conference at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry denied on Sunday that a split has emerged between Washington and Europe over how to handle Russia, after leading U.S. senators sharply criticised Germany and other countries who oppose sending arms to the Ukraine military.

"Let me assure everybody there is no division, there is no split – I hear people trying to create one," Kerry told a security conference in Munich.

"We are united, we are working closely together, we all agree that this challenge will not end through military force. We are united in our diplomacy.”

