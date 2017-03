German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel makes a closing statement during the second day of the CDU party congress in Karlsruhe, Germany December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Sanctions against Russia can only be eased when the Minsk peace deal is fully implemented and that is not yet the case, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"It remains the case that a possible lifting of the sanctions against Russia is linked to the full implementation of the Minsk package. We are not there yet," she told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin)