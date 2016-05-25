Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
KIEV Detained Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko is on board a plane returning to Ukraine from Russia, a source close to a deal to swap the pilot for two Russians held by Kiev said on Wednesday.
"They are coming back," the source said, confirming that Savchenko was on the plane.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.