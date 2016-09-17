Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives for the European Union summit- the first one since Britain voted to quit- in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BRATISLAVA Ukraine is doing less than Russia to meet its obligations under the Minsk agreement, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday, stepping up calls for the European Union to end sanctions against Moscow.

Fico said sanctions have been ineffective while harming European Union and member Slovakia's economic interests. But added he would respect EU solidarity on the issue.

"When speaking about the implementation of the Minsk agreement, it needs to be said clearly that both parties are violating it. Actually, if we were to do an inventory of how Ukraine is meeting it, you would have to say Ukraine is meeting it even less than Russia," Fico told Reuters in an interview.

"With the Minsk agreement (to bring peace in Ukraine), it is necessary to take stock. It is not true that Ukraine is the good guy and Russia is the bad guy," he said.

The EU imposed energy, financial and defence sanctions on Moscow after it annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and agreed in June to extend them until the end of January.

German leader Angela Merkel said last month there was no reason to lift sanctions as Russia has not fulfilled its commitments under the Minsk agreements aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine where Kiev and the West say Russia is arming and supporting separatist rebels.

Fico has repeatedly called for the end of sanctions against Russia, most recently after meeting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in August.

"The sanctions have not changed anything in Russia's attitude," he said on Saturday.

"Sanctions are harming the EU and Russia and they help the United States. I reject them but at the same time I won't break the unity of the EU on that," he added.

Slovakia holds the rotating EU presidency until the end of this year.

The central European country imports almost all its gas and oil from Russia, as well as nuclear fuel to generate two power plants. It exports cars to Russia, though these are just a fraction of its exports to the EU.

Some neighbouring countries have also questioned the use of sanctions on Russia. Hungary has taken a similar line as Slovakia. Czech President Milos Zeman has also repeatedly called for ending sanctions.

