KABUL A top Afghan government official said on Sunday it was likely that Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansour was killed in a U.S. air strike.

"Last night, American officials informed the Afghan government and it is very likely that he is killed. As soon as we get more information we will inform our people," said Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

U.S. officials in Washington said on Saturday U.S. missile-firing drones had attacked Mansour and probably killed him in a strike in southwest Pakistan, near the Afghan border, authorised by U.S. President Barack Obama.

