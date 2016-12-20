BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that U.S. criticism of the drone issue is unreasonable, after China returned an underwater U.S. drone taken by a Chinese naval vessel last week in the South China Sea.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing, adding she had not seen a Pentagon statement saying the drone was "unlawfully seized".

The Chinese Defence Ministry confirmed the handover in an earlier statement.

