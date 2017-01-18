Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (C) arrives to testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be to U.S. ambassador to the United Nations at Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON The United States cannot trust Russia and must see "positive actions" by Russia before easing U.S. sanctions, Nikki Haley, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Wednesday.

"Russia is trying to show their muscle right now. It is what they do. And I think we always have to be cautious. I don’t think that we can trust them," Haley told lawmakers during her Senate confirmation hearing. "I think that Russia has to have positive actions before we lift any sanctions on Russia."

