Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is interviewed by investor John Paulson at the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump predicted on Thursday that the Federal Reserve will keep U.S. interest rates low throughout the rest of this year, perhaps even without an increase at all.

Answering questions at the New York Economic Club after delivering a speech, Trump criticized the Fed board, saying it has become more political with President Barack Obama in office and wants to avoid an economic shock that an increase in rates might bring for Obama's remaining months in office.

"I think you’re going to have low interest rates until the end of the year, maybe no increase at all. And the market will stay artificially high and we’ll have to see what happens," Trump said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, editing by G Crosse)