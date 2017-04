U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen holds a news conference to announce raised interest rates in Washington December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that developments in global financial markets bear close watching.

"We recognise that these developments may have implications for the outlook," Yellen told a committee of lawmakers on Capitol Hill, adding that monetary policy is not on a preset course.

