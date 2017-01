U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem January 22, 2017 in a combination... REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday was "very nice."

Trump, who took office on Friday, spoke with Netanyahu on Sunday afternoon. Trump was asked about the call by reporters after delivering remarks at a ceremony swearing in his top advisors at the White House.

