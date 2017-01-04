May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday warned fellow Republicans to "be careful" over their effort to repeal U.S. Democratic President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, urging conservatives not to let the pressure off Democrats.
"Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases," Trump tweeted. "Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web...," he added, referring to U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who along with other Democrats is meeting with Obama about the law Wednesday morning.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.