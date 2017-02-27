Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON British anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage posted a picture of him having "dinner with The Donald" on Twitter, the latest meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and the critic of Prime Minister Theresa May.

Farage, who helped secure victory for the Brexit campaign at a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union in June, is keen to cement ties with Trump after stepping down as leader of his anti-EU UK Independence Party last year.

Tweet ID: "835696895913775105"

Finding common ground with some of Trump's criticism of the political establishment, Farage met the president in November and has offered his services as Britain's ambassador to the United States - something that has been rejected by May's government.

Entitled "Dinner with The Donald", Farage posted a picture of himself smiling at a camera, with Trump and four other people around a table in a photo which gave the location as the Trump International Hotel.

May also wants to bolster ties with the United States to strengthen her hand before launching divorce talks with the European Union, and at a visit in January, she secured a promise from Trump for a trade deal after Brexit.

She sent her two most senior aides to the United States in December and foreign minister Boris Johnson a month later to boost ties after the U.S. leader irritated officials by suggesting Farage was a good choice for ambassador.

Farage has since become a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network and has a show on a London-based radio station.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Potter)