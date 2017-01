U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S. December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

WASHINGTON U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he supported effort by the House Intelligence Committee to examine cyber threats posed to the American democratic process by foreign governments, but that such efforts should not cast doubt on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's victory.

"Any foreign intervention in our elections is entirely unacceptable. And any intervention by Russia is especially problematic," Ryan said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)