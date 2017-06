U.S. President Donald Trump meets with representatives of Harley-Davidson at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted early on Friday that "Iran is playing with fire" and "they don't appreciate how kind President Obama was to them. Not me!"

Trump plans to impose sanctions on several Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Iran's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile on Sunday helped trigger Trump's decision, which could be announced as early as Friday, they said.

