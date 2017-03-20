Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Monday it was not known whether any Americans helped Russia in an alleged hacking campaign aimed at swaying the Nov. 8 election in Donald Trump's favour.
"We do not yet know whether the Russians had the help of U.S. citizens, including people associated with the Trump campaign," Schiff said at a congressional hearing on possible Russian intervention in the election. It is no crime for Trump or his associates to have ties to Russia, he added.
"On the other hand, if the Trump campaign, or anybody associated with it, aided or abetted the Russians, it would not only be a serious crime, it would also represent one of the most shocking betrayals of our democracy in history," he said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
LONDON British mid-caps were poised for their worst one-day drop in nearly a year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over companies exposed to the domestic economy.