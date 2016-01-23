Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday the Turkish military was in Iraq to ward off Islamic State, reiterating that Ankara respects Iraqi territorial unity.

At a news conference following a meeting with U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden, Davutoglu said only the legitimate Syrian opposition should be involved with negotiations over Syria.

Davutoglu thanked Biden for visiting Cyprus, adding that the United States will have an important role in Cyprus peace talks.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir, writing by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Larry King)