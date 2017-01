ALMATY An Uzbek state television presenter on Wednesday read out the Independence Day address traditionally delivered by President Islam Karimov, who has been in hospital since Saturday following a brain haemorrhage.

Karimov's daughter said earlier on Wednesday he was recovering, countering reports of his death by some media, while the Tashkent government cancelled some holiday events such as a Wednesday concert and a Thursday fireworks show.

