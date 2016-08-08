Exclusive: Deutsche poised to settle over Russian 'mirror trades' - sources
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank may settle investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients as soon as Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
ROME Italy's anti-trust agency said on Monday it had fined German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) 5 million euros (4 million pounds) for allegedly misinforming car buyers about diesel emissions results.
The Italian watchdog said it would impose the highest fine in its power on Volkswagen, which it said had marketed diesel-powered cars that had been tested for polluting emissions using a software that gave artificially low results.
Volkswagen (VW) said it plans to challenge the fine at an administrative court.
VW and its Italian division "have fully cooperated with the utmost openness and transparency" to help ascertain the facts, the carmaker said and "are certain that the IAA-decision presents well-founded grounds of appeal".
Europe's largest automaker is caught up in its biggest-ever corporate scandal and faces criminal investigations in the United States, South Korea and elsewhere over cheating in diesel emissions tests.
PARIS French authorities will head to London next week for a roadshow to try to lure financial jobs to Paris which will show off the French capital's advantages versus Frankfurt as an alternative to Britain's financial centre.
ANKARA/PARIS A row over U.S. visa bans may further weaken Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's efforts to attract foreign investors to Iran, particularly if it slows the implementation of deals for Western aircraft, officials and analysts said.