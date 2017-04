FRANKFURT Scandal-hit Volkswagen has agreed to extend its sponsorship of the German DFB football cup for six years until 2022, it said in a statement on Monday.

"Football is and will remain an important pillar of our sponsoring strategy," the German carmaker said, which faces fines and lawsuits over its cheating of U.S. diesel emissions tests that could cost it tens of billions of euros.

