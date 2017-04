A Volkswagen (VW) logo is pictured next to a logo of Skoda during the second media day of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PRAGUE Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Czech subsidiary Skoda Auto, plans to start sales of its new Kodiaq SUV at the beginning of 2017, it said on Friday.

A series of new product launches has helped push Skoda's global vehicle sales past the 1 million mark in the past two years.

It will unveil the new SUV in the second half of 2016, it said.

