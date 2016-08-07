CAIRO A Saudi-led military coalition carried out around 30 air strikes throughout Yemen on Sunday, residents said, a day after U.N. talks to end a civil war there expired without achieving peace.

The bombings were aimed at Yemen's armed Houthi movement in Sanaa, Saada, Jawf, Hajja and Taiz provinces, stretching from the country's far north to coastal south.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the strikes, which were carried out largely in remote war zones.

But on battlefronts in two areas northeast of the capital Sanaa and in southern Bayda province, local officials said about 40 fighters were killed from both sides in renewed clashes.

Saudi Arabia and its mostly Gulf Arab allies intervened in Yemen's civil war in March 2015 but have failed to restore the exiled government to the Houthi-run capital.

Nearly three months of fractious negotiations in Kuwait helped to reduce the level of fighting that has killed at least 6,400 people and unleashed a humanitarian crisis.

The U.N. pledged that the talks would be renewed at an unspecified venue within a month.

(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Stephen Powell)