* Kiev says it will show proof of Russian incursions
* Russia still angry over cross-border shelling
* Ukraine forces end rebel blockade of Luhansk airport
By Richard Balmforth and Anton Zverev
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine, July 14 Ukraine said on
Monday its forces had ended a rebel blockade of a strategic
airport in the east as it traded charges and threats with Russia
over violations of their joint border during a weekend of fierce
military combat.
Ukraine's military said its warplanes had inflicted heavy
losses on the pro-Russian separatists during air strikes on
their positions, including an armoured convoy which Kiev said
had crossed the border from Russia.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's office said Kiev
would present documentary proof of incursions from Russia to the
international community via diplomats on Monday.
But Russia kept up pressure on Kiev over the death of a
Russian man who, it said, was killed by a Ukrainian shell that
hit a residential area of a Russian border town.
The Ukrainians have denied the shell was theirs. But a
Russian newspaper, citing a source close to the Kremlin, said on
Monday that Moscow was considering the possibility of pinpoint
strikes on Ukraine in retaliation.
The intensified military activity and Moscow's threat of
"irreversible consequences" after the cross-border shelling
marks a sharp escalation in the three-month conflict between
Ukrainian forces representing Kiev's pro-Western leadership and
separatists who have set up 'people's republics' in the east and
said they want to join Russia.
Ukrainian forces, taking the lead from Poroshenko who swore
to "find and destroy" the separatists who killed 23 servicemen
in rocket strikes on Friday, went on the offensive across a
broad range of targets south and south-east of the border town
of Luhansk and near the town itself.
Poroshenko's office on Monday said Ukrainian forces, backed
by warplanes, had broken through rebel lines surrounding Luhansk
airport, ending a separatist blockade.
A spokesman for the so-called Luhansk People's Republic said
on Monday that 30 volunteer fighters had been killed in
Ukrainian fire on Oleksandrivka, a village to the east of the
town, Russia's Interfax news agency said.
PUSHING FOR SANCTIONS
Poroshenko on Sunday complained of alleged Russian
incursions into Ukraine in a telephone call with the European
Union's Herman Van Rompuy with an eye to pushing the 28-member
bloc to take further sanctions against Moscow.
The EU - Ukraine's strategic partner with which it signed a
landmark political and trade agreement last month - targeted a
group of separatist leaders with travel bans and asset freezes
on Saturday but avoided fresh sanctions on Russian business.
But a Ukrainian presidential aide said Kiev-based diplomats
would be called in on Monday and informed of facts documenting
the passage across the border from Russia of military equipment
"used in attacks on our serving forces".
"We have the facts and the testimony which we will show to
the international community," the aide, Valery Chaly, said,
according to Poroshenko's website.
In Moscow, the newspaper Kommersant quoted a source close to
the Kremlin as saying pinpoint strikes might be carried out in
retaliation for the killing of the Russian man in a border town
which bears the same name as Ukraine's main eastern city of
Donetsk.
The source said Russia "knew exactly where fire was coming
from." He said it would not be a massive action but pinpoint
strikes on the positions where the shelling came from.
Russia sent Ukraine a diplomatic note of protest describing
the incident as "an aggressive act" against Russia and its
citizens and warning of "irreversible consequences".
Andriy Lysenko, spokesman for Ukraine's National Security
and Defence Council, denied that Ukrainian forces had fired onto
Russian territory and on residential areas. The Ukrainian
foreign ministry called on Russian authorities to carry out "an
objective and impartial" evaluation of what it described as "a
tragic incident".
Moscow's response to the cross-border shelling raises again
the prospect of Russian intervention, after weeks in which
President Vladimir Putin had appeared intent on disengaging,
pulling back tens of thousands of troops he had massed at the
frontier.
The conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in April when armed
pro-Russian fighters seized towns and government buildings,
weeks after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in
response to the overthrow of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
Well over 200 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed in the
fighting and several hundred civilians and rebels.
The fighting has escalated sharply in recent days after
Ukrainian forces pushed the rebels out of their most heavily
fortified bastion, the town of Slaviansk.
Hundreds of rebels, led by a self-proclaimed defence
minister from Moscow, have retreated to the Ukrainian city of
Donetsk, built reinforcements and pledged to make a stand. The
once-bustling city has been emptying in fear of a battle.
Rebel fighters on Monday were evacuating about 200 Donetsk
residents by bus across the Russian border into the Rostov area.
Vladimir, a 55-year-old coal miner, was sending his wife
with two children to relatives across the border. "The
Ukrainians have already cut off water. Electricity is only just
working. How can you live without water and light? I have no
work but if on top of that I have nowhere to live either there
is no reason to be here," he said.
(Additional reporting by Natalya Zinets in Kiev; Writing by
Richard Balmforth; Editing by Giles Elgood)