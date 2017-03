LAKE SELIGER, Russia Aug 29 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the Ukraine crisis was a tragedy and that Ukrainians and Russians are "practically one people".

"People who have their own views on history and the history of our country may argue with me, but it seems to me that the Russian and Ukrainian peoples are practically one people," Putin told a youth camp outside of Moscow. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Christian Lowe)