MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the Ukraine crisis during a phone call on Thursday and agreed on the schedule of future contacts in the Normandy format, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Ukraine crisis was discussed within the framework of "reactivating work for a full implementation of the Minsk (ceasefire) agreements", the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)