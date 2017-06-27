UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KIEV, June 27 Ukrainian state power distributor Ukrenergo said its IT system had been hit by a cyber attack on Tuesday, but the disruption had no impact on power supplies or its broader operations.
"There is no effect on power supplies," a Ukrenergo spokesman said.
Earlier, the central bank said a number of Ukrainian commercial banks and state and private firms had been hit by cyber attacks via an "unknown virus".
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk,; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Ed Osmond)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts