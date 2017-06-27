KIEV, June 27 Ukrainian state power distributor Ukrenergo said its IT system had been hit by a cyber attack on Tuesday, but the disruption had no impact on power supplies or its broader operations.

"There is no effect on power supplies," a Ukrenergo spokesman said.

Earlier, the central bank said a number of Ukrainian commercial banks and state and private firms had been hit by cyber attacks via an "unknown virus".

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk,; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Ed Osmond)