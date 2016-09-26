By Yara Bayoumy
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Libya's prime minister called
for a national reconciliation initiative to repair the divisions
in a fragmented country reeling from the turbulence that has
followed the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
Fayez Seraj also told Reuters in an interview that the
battle against Islamic State militants in their former
stronghold of Sirte was in its last stages, although bombings
and booby traps still posed a challenge.
Gaddafi's fall in 2011 brought chaos that splintered the
North African country into rival armed fiefdoms. The U.N.-backed
Government of National Accord (GNA) has been seeking endorsement
for months as it tries to extend its authority beyond its base
in Tripoli, in western Libya.
"In the last five years, Libya has been through a very
difficult and critical phase ... many political divisions,"
Seraj said in New York, where he was attending an annual U.N.
gathering of world leaders. "There was disintegration of the
social fabric as a result of bloody conflicts.
"So we need a real reconciliation between Libyans inside and
Libyans abroad ... there will be no exclusion of any political
faction," he said. "Reconciliation will provide political
stability, which will give way for economic stability."
Seraj said he expected to begin the drive before the end of
the year but he faces an unenviable task.
General Khalifa Haftar, who has been waging a military
campaign against Islamists and other opponents in Benghazi and
the east, and his backers in eastern Libya have been in a
stand-off with the GNA for months. They have blocked a
parliamentary vote to endorse the GNA and challenging the
U.N.-mediated deal to unify Libya.
Haftar also has resisted the GNA's efforts to integrate his
self-styled Libyan National Army into the national armed force.
The eastern-based parliament has twice rejected lists of
ministers put forward by the GNA's leadership, or Presidential
Council, which is meant to represent all sides of Libya's
fractured politics.
NEW GOVERNMENT
The Presidential Council has struggled to win popular
support and secure the loyalty of Libya's political and armed
factions since they arrived in Tripoli from Tunisia in March.
Frustration has mounted at its inability to tackle everyday
problems including a liquidity crisis, frequent kidnappings,
power cuts and a failing health system.
"We expect within coming weeks to end negotiations on
shaping a new government," Seraj said.
"We have, until now, not received any official letter from
the parliament to present again a newly reshaped government.
Despite that we dealt positively with the results of the
parliament ... (it) has to now bear its responsibility and carry
out its duty," he said.
Seraj has said repeatedly he was open to talks with Haftar,
whose recent seizure of oil ports has risked deepening the
long-standing east-west divisions and alarmed the west.
"As a Presidential Council we are open to all political
factions ... I have no reservations. Anything that helps solve
the Libyan crisis and that can open bottlenecks, we are ready to
meet anyone," he said.
Seraj struck a conciliatory tone over the port seizures but
warned that protection of the vital installations had be done by
the internationally recognized government.
"We would not have hoped that there would be escalation in
the area but what happened has happened ... and we tried to deal
with it with wisdom and calculation," Seraj said.
"But we sent a clear message that oil installations must be
protected and should not be damaged ... Whoever protects the oil
must be under the umbrella of the Presidential Council," he
said.
Haftar's forces handed operational control to the National
Oil Corporation (NOC), which Seraj said operated under the
Presidential Council.
Libya is heavily dependent on oil export revenues and needs
to revive production to prevent economic collapse.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Bill Trott)