BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
March 23 O2 Czech Republic As
* says Slovak unit to pay it part of 2016 profit in amount EUR 40.7 million, or around 1.1 billion crowns
* says distribution of O2 Slovakia 2016 profit will be part of 2017 profit of the parent company, O2 Czech Republic
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX