European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT Allianz (ALVG.DE) and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) (8306.T) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF (EDF.PA), Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
Allianz, which gave no further financial details, said the 225 megawatt (MW) Great Western wind project is about 200 km (125 miles) north-west of Oklahoma City and can power about 70,000 households.
Renewable assets in the United States have attracted billions of euros from foreign investors in recent years, banking on stable and guaranteed returns helped by tax incentives.
Allianz said Great Western was projected to generate more than $25 million in property taxes for Ellis and Woodward Counties, where the wind farm is based.
"It is a valuable addition to our renewable energy portfolio, which now exceeds 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) and offers a stable and uncorrelated return to Allianz," said David Jones, Head of Renewables at Allianz Capital Partners, the insurer's investment arm.
Allianz, Europe's largest insurer, said last year that it aimed to double its investments in infrastructure and renewable energy projects by 2019 at the latest as it diversifies where it invests its 638 billion euros of assets.
To date, Allianz has invested in 74 wind farms and seven solar parks in Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and the United States, it said.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.