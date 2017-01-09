Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
"Atlanta" won the Golden Globe award on Sunday for the best television comedy series.
The FX hip hop comedy about two cousins in the Atlanta rap scene beat ABC's "black-ish," HBO's "Veep," and Amazon Studios' "Mozart in the Jungle" and "Transparent."
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Mary Milliken)
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
EDINBURGH The author of "Trainspotting", a grim comedy about young Scottish drug addicts that proved a huge hit in the 1990s and still enjoys cult status, sees "bleak dystopia" in the age of Donald Trump and Britain's Brexit vote.