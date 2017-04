The cast of ''Spotlight'' (from left:) Billy Crudup, Brian d'Arcy James, Mark Ruffalo, Rachael McAdams, John Slattery, Michael Keaton and Liev Schreiber, hold their awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture as they pose backstage at the 22nd Screen... REUTERS/Mike Blake

The cast of investigative journalism movie "Spotlight" won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday for best ensemble performance in a motion picture.

Also at the ceremony, Leonardo DiCaprio won the best actor award for pioneer-era drama "The Revenant," and Brie Larson won the best actress award for her portrayal of a woman held captive for years with a young son in "Room."

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)