Uber hires ex-U.S. Attorney General Holder to probe sexual harassment
Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
GUATEMALA CITY Guatemala will seek to expel John McAfee from the country after the anti-virus software guru, on the run from a murder probe in Belize, entered illegally, Interior Minister Mauricio Lopez Bonilla said on Wednesday.
McAfee crossed into Guatemala to evade authorities in Belize who want to question him in connection with the murder of his neighbor. It was not immediately clear where Guatemala's government would seek to expel the U.S. citizen to.
There is no international arrest warrant for McAfee. Police in Belize say he is a person of interest in their murder investigation, but he is not a prime suspect.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Simon Gardner and Philip Barbara)
Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants to raise at least 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) from the sale of a majority stake in its flash memory chip business as a buffer against any fresh financial problems, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc takes to the road in London on Monday to promote its initial public offering with a daring proposition: that it can build hot-selling hardware gadgets and ad-friendly software features fast enough to stay one step ahead of Facebook.