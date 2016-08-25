Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Asset manager Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) will invest about $1.5 billion in the oil-rich Permian basin, in Texas and New Mexico.
The company said it would partner with oil and gas company Jetta Operating Co Inc to create Jetta Permian, which will spend $1 billion on assets in the Delaware Basin, located in the larger Permian basin.
Blackstone also said it would spend $500 million on future acquisitions, to be made through its recently formed oil and gas company, Guidon Energy.
Guidon Energy bought about 22,000 gross acres in Texas in April.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.