Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne speaks at a Remain in the EU campaign event at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth, southern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

LONDON George Osborne has resigned as British finance minister and has left the government, the office of new Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Osborne had served as finance minister since 2010 and was considered a likely future prime minister until last month's referendum decision to take Britain out of the European Union. Osborne had been a leader of the "Remain" campaign.

