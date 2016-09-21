Japan artist says latest sticker graffiti aimed at Trump
TOKYO Japanese graffiti artist "281 Antinuke" says his latest street art - politically-charged stickers plastered around central Tokyo - takes aim at U.S. President Donald Trump.
LONDON Britain's famous red telephone boxes may no longer be used for their original purpose in an age of smartphones but one company is giving them a makeover -- as small offices.
Pod Works is hoping to lure those who sit in coffee bars to work on their laptops to its revamped booths, which boast wifi, plug sockets, a phone, printer, scanner and free coffee and tea.
Once dotting British cities, towns and villages, the red telephone boxes have dwindled in number over the years, replaced by modern booths or simply removed. Some have been turned into libraries or coffee shops.
"We thought it was a good idea to repurpose these and take them into the 21st century," Pod Works UK managing director Lorna Moore said. "The sheer volume of tourists who come and stand by the box and take selfies and photographs indicates just how iconic and important they are."
Pod Works launched its first such work station in central London's Russell Square this month and is opening others across the capital, for which membership costs 25 pounds ($32) a month. It plans to expand to other British cities in October.
"We're hoping to have 50 out by Christmas and then this time next year we will have 300 out," Moore said.
LONDON A handwritten draft letter of abdication penned by King George III is to go on display for the first time as part of a huge cache of documents from the reign of the last British monarch to rule over America, the royal household said on Saturday.
SYDNEY The value of Australian wine exports to China surged 40 percent in 2016, industry figures showed on Friday, unexpectedly driven by sales of premium labels rather than the cheaper wines that major producers had been looking to boost.