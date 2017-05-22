Tropical Storm Cindy moving toward the Gulf Coast: NHC
Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
WARSAW IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, will invest 137 million euros ($153.3 million) in subordinated green bonds issued by Poland's Bank Zachodni WBK to help it to finance climate-related projects, IFC said in a statement.
This is the first green bond issue by a commercial bank Poland, IFC said, though the government issued green bonds for the first time last year.
"With IFC's support, BZ WBK will be able to significantly expand its existing climate portfolio in renewable energy, green buildings and climate-smart equipment, among others," IFC said.
IFC said that Poland is among the top 10 countries in the European Union investing in energy efficiency measures, but a lack of targeted financing products and low appetite for risk in green financing has hindered its development.
"With IFC's support, BZ WBK will play a key role in increasing investments in Poland's climate financing market," IFC said.
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Goodman)
U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Wednesday to disclose procedures to prevent billionaire Carl Icahn from influencing U.S. biofuels policy for personal gain.
ESTORIL, Portugal Decommissioning nuclear plants in Europe and North America from 2020 threatens global plans to cut carbon emissions unless governments build new nuclear plants or expand the use of renewables, a top International Energy Agency official said.