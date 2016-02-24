A magnitude 4.9 quake struck northwest of Bakersfield, California, on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was extremely shallow, just over 1,000 feet (some 320 meters) below the surface of the Earth. It was centered three miles (six km) southwest from the town of Wasco, some 24 miles (38.5 km) northwest of Bakersfield.

