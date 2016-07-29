As Trump thunders, investors watch for rain
BOSTON A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.
OTTAWA Canadian producer prices rose in June as the cost of energy and petroleum products increased for a fourth month in a row, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The 0.6 percent increase was a touch above economists' expectations for a 0.5 percent gain. Overall, 14 of the index's 21 major components were higher.
Energy and petroleum products were the biggest contributor, climbing 3.9 percent due to higher prices for motor gasoline and other fuels.
Meat, fish and dairy products also contributed to the month's gain, rising 1.5 percent on higher prices for fresh and frozen pork.
The gauge of raw materials prices increased by 1.8 percent on higher prices for crude energy products, including a 3.6 percent increase in conventional crude oil. Excluding crude products, the raw materials index was up just 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
BOSTON A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.
AMSTERDAM The European Union will have to establish new trading partnerships if its traditional economic and political ally the United States heads down a path of protectionism, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.
U.S. securities class actions have soared to a two-decade high, topping levels during the financial crisis, after a landmark January 2016 ruling meant to deter lawsuits in Delaware that accomplish nothing for shareholders sent many lawyers scurrying instead to federal courts.