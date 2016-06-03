The shadow of a Chinese national flag is casted on the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China's central bank has issued rules on Friday on calculating banks' reserve requirement ratios to make the regime more flexible for banks to better manage liquidity.

Calculating bank's reserve requirement ratios will be based on the arithmetic average of their daily outstanding deposits, according to the rules published on the central bank's website.

The rules will take effect from July 15.

Calculating reserve requirement of overseas banks that have deposited their yuan funds in domestic banks will be based on the average of their daily outstanding deposits of the previous quarter, according to the rules.

