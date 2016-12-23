Red vs black: Thai Chinese face New Year fashion dilemma
BANGKOK Bright red garments, gold embroidery and colorful accessories would normally have been the mode du jour for Thailand's ethnic Chinese celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday.
TAIPEI Good things might come in small packages, but the centre-piece of a Taiwan Christmas market is a present the size of a tower block.
Thanks to a high-powered digital projector, 5,239 square meters (56,000 square feet) of the side of a high-rise building gets wrapped in colorful paper and ribbon, and animated characters dressed as Santa wave to shoppers who flock from all over Taiwan to the New Taipei City Christmas market.
Another projection features virtual fireworks and there is also a 36 metre-high (120-foot) digital Christmas tree with its own kaleidoscope of changing colors.
"I think that the projection wall is pretty cool," said Cheng Yu-cheng, visiting from his home town of Taichung.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in London; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
BANGKOK Bright red garments, gold embroidery and colorful accessories would normally have been the mode du jour for Thailand's ethnic Chinese celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday.
ZAGREB Croatian Jews said on Monday they would boycott the country's main Holocaust remembrance event this week, accusing the authorities of playing down crimes perpetrated under the Nazi-backed Ustasa regime during World War Two.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivered a speech without his usual swearing on Monday, telling dozens of Miss Universe contestants they should advance the empowerment of women.