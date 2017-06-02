Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states during election: U.S. official
WASHINGTON Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states' election systems in last year's presidential race, a Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on Wednesday.
Bitcoin exchange Coinbase Inc is in talks with potential investors on a new round of funding at a valuation of more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
It is not clear which investors are committing to the round, which was described as targeting around $100 million or more, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2rtMkk8)
That would represent the biggest funding round on record for venture-backed bitcoin companies, the report said.
A Coinbase spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Coinbase, the world's largest bitcoin company, has seen heavy traffic and trading on its platform in recent weeks as bitcoin reached all-time highs.
Demand for crypto-assets has soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
Coinbase said in January it raised $75 million from several major financial institutions including the New York Stock Exchange, USAA Bank and Spanish banking group BBVA. (reut.rs/2qKUcRm)
Earlier this year, Coinbase received a virtual currency and money transmitter license from the New York Department of Financial Services.
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has chosen a consortium of Bain Capital and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder for its chip business, aiming to seal a deal worth some $18 billion by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover massive losses.
JERUSALEM Intel Corp. has joined Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as a strategic partner and will help with the formation of companies that address the largest cybersecurity problems, Team8 said on Wednesday.