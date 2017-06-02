Tropical Storm Cindy moving toward the Gulf Coast: NHC
Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS China and the European Union agree on the need for international solutions to clean energy and climate change, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday.
"China and the European Union are aligned on the need for international solutions. Nowhere is that more important than in leading the global clean energy transition and the implementation, the full implementation without nuances, of the Paris Climate Agreement," Juncker said at a meeting of EU and China business leaders in Brussels.
"There is no reverse gear to the energy transition. There is no backsliding on the Paris Agreement," he added.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)
U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Wednesday to disclose procedures to prevent billionaire Carl Icahn from influencing U.S. biofuels policy for personal gain.
ESTORIL, Portugal Decommissioning nuclear plants in Europe and North America from 2020 threatens global plans to cut carbon emissions unless governments build new nuclear plants or expand the use of renewables, a top International Energy Agency official said.