UK PM May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
BEIJING China expressed disappointment at the European Commission favoring an extension of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on imports of Chinese solar products, an official at the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
Wang Hejun, chief of Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau, said:
The measures that the European Commission takes not only damage the interests of Chinese enterprises, but also harm the long-term interests of EU.
The European Commission should completely terminate anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese solar products as soon as possible.
Both the European Commission and China should put more energy and attention on cooperation.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to remove the climate change page from its website, two agency employees told Reuters, the latest move by the newly minted leadership to erase ex-President Barack Obama's climate change initiatives.
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has moved since he took office last week to curb the flow of information from several government agencies involved in environmental issues, in actions that may have been designed to discourage dissenting views.