A model presents a creation from the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Designers Karl Lagerfeld (L) and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge the applause at the end of their fashion show during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Milan's fashion elite strolled down an elegant street in "Rome" on Thursday, sporting subtle and elegant creations that recalled the timeless movie scenes of yesteryear.

On the second day of Milan's fashion week, models from fashion house Fendi, including celebrity Gigi Hadid, walked down a wooden catwalk with inlaid "double F" logos set up in the group's headquarters.

They were accompanied by the vintage music of Ennio Morricone, the composer for Italian films such as "Cinema Paradiso", "A Quiet Place in the Country", and "Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom", as well spaghetti Westerns such as The Good, The Bad and The Ugly".

The catwalk's inlays echoed the mosaic technique in the pieces of clothing, the cut-out knitwear, short and long, and the fur collars and cuffs adorning classic coats.

The 2017/18 fall and winter collection exuded the colors of autumn, with deep and carmine reds, browns and lighter camels, with dabs of cobalt and petrol blue, side by side with more classic grays and tartans.

The models seemed to have stepped out from a movie frame, most of them wearing very high red boots and carrying the fashion houses signature Baguette, Pekaboo and Kan I bags, in velvet, python and mink.

In the new collection, by famed designer Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi, the group introduced a new double handle box bag called Run Away, said a group note.

The brand, part of French luxury goods group LVMH, alternated long overcoats with fur cuffs with mink coats, elaborate wool jumpers with short leather jackets, light long dresses with decorated kaftans as well as a few sleek black geometric designs with transparencies.

Outside the show, local animal-rights associations demonstrated against the fashion house's use of fur, parading banners and gory pictures of violence against animals.

"Fur, fur, fashion is an assassin. There is no excuse, wearing dead animals cannot be justified," yelled one of the activist, only steps from the show's entrance.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday. Also showcasing their collections on Thursday are Emilio Pucci, also part of France's LVMH, Italian luxury group Prada and fashion brand Moschino.

