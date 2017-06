A FedEx delivery truck is pictured in Pasadena, California U.S., March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON Federal Express Corp (FDX.N) was awarded a five-year $2.35 billion contract, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price next generation delivery service contract provides express small package delivery services for international shipments and express and ground small package delivery services for domestic shipments, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)