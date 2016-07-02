The 51st international Film Festival opened in Czech Republic's Karlovy Vary on Friday (July 1).

American film and theater actor Willem Dafoe, a two-time Oscar nominee, was awarded the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema during the opening ceremony at Thermal hotel cinema.

The festival shows more than 180 films; 12 of them are included in the main competition. The star-studded delegation of war drama Anthropoid, consisting of director Sean Ellis and actors Jamie Dornan, Toby Jones, Aňa Geislerová, Alena Mihulová and Václav Neužil, introduced the eagerly awaited film, which opened the festival.

The film follows the story of Reinhard Heydrich, a powerful Nazi and a principal architect of the Holocaust. Heydrich was assassinated by Czech and Slovak soldiers in 1942 in Operation Anthropoid. The idea for the film, thought of by director, screenwriter, and cameraman Sean Ellis, was in the making for 15 years. Actor Jamie Dornan, who stars in the film, said he hoped the film will make the Czech Republic proud. "Anthropoid" is set to be released in the U.S. on August 16.