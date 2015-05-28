U.S. pending home sales surge to ten-month high ahead of spring
WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.
DRESDEN, Germany Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrial nations agreed on Thursday that they were not concerned by recent volatility on government bond markets, a German G7 delegation source said.
"We're not concerned about the recent high volatility, especially on bond markets," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The general view ... was that this was a correction after the extreme fall in yields we experienced beforehand."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Frank Siebelt and Paul Carrel)
LONDON Sterling slipped against the dollar after a choppy day of trading on Wednesday, receiving no clear direction from Britain's formal triggering of its exit from the European Union.