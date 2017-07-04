'Tsunami' of toxic wastewater kills plants, animals in Israel's desert
MISHOR ROTEM, Israel Toxic wastewater that surged through a dry riverbed in southern Israel at the weekend left a wake of ecological destruction more than 20 km (12 miles) long.
BERLIN The German auto industry association VDA hopes a plan under discussion with the government to reduce pollution from older diesel cars will avert planned bans in German cities that are deterring consumer from buying diesel cars.
"I believe that when there is a clear political signal and willingness to act by manufacturers. I believe we can avoid bans," VDA head Matthias Wissmann told a news conference on Tuesday.
The German government last week announced plans to work with auto makers and regional governments to find ways to reduce emissions, culminating in a meeting on Aug. 2.
Wissmann said he expected an agreement would be reached by then on who would cover the costs for updating software of around 3 million older diesel cars to cut their emissions.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)
LONDON Climate change poses one of the biggest long-term risks to the global economy and companies, including big oil and gas firms such as Shell, have to be open about how the risks will affect them, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cannot freeze implementing a rule requiring oil and gas companies to fix methane leaks in their equipment, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday in a setback for President Donald Trump's push to cut environmental regulations.