Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) said on a conference call on Tuesday it laid off "casual," or temporary hourly wage workers, during layoffs announced last quarter.

Harley-Davidson said it plans to reorganize and reduce its workforce to streamline functions and become a more agile manufacturer. The reductions will cost the company $20 million to $25 million.

Due to the reorganziation Harley-Davidson said would also lose both contingent workers, or contractors, and some full-time employees. The company did not indicate how many jobs would be impacted.

(This version of the story corrects the headline and the first paragraph after Harley-Davidson clarified that casual workers were laid off in the last quarter, not that they will be laid off first as part of newly announced reorganization plan)

